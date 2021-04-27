Tate-attack teenager ‘not considered risk to public’ at the time – report

An autistic teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the Tate Modern was not considered a risk to others at the time, despite previously assaulting police and a restaurant worker, and hitting support staff with a brick, a report has found.

Jonty Bravery was 17 when he told supervisors he was going to visit a local shopping centre on August 4 2019, but instead travelled to the central London art gallery where, after lying in wait, he hurled a young French tourist from the 10th storey viewing platform.

The child survived, but has undergone round-the-clock treatment since, while Bravery, who told horrified onlookers that social services were to blame for the atrocity, is currently serving a 15-year minimum prison term for attempted murder.

A serious case review into Bravery, seen by the PA news agency, highlights a series of violent incidents in the two years before he struck, as well as other examples of troubling behaviour including putting faeces in his mother’s make-up brushes and threatening to kill members of the public.

Jonty Bravery court case (PA Media)

But it also concluded that Bravery’s violent behaviour had reduced at the time of the Tate Modern attack, while he was living in a bespoke placement with two-to-one care funded by Hammersmith and Fulham Borough Council and the clinical commissioning group.

The report states: “There was no recent evidence that he (Bravery) presented a risk to other children or adults unknown to him.

“It was in this context that he was progressively given more freedoms, which saw him able to visit central London unaccompanied on the day of the incident.”

But the review also found that, while Bravery’s case was characterised by “appropriate efforts by professionals from across agencies to access assessment and treatment for (him)”, those efforts “were stymied due to the lack of services, placements and provisions that were suitable for his needs as an autistic young person with a co-existing conduct disorder diagnosis”.

It makes seven findings, including a lack of residential treatment options for young people with high-risk behaviours, emerging personality disorder and co-existing autism, and disincentives for support staff to escalate service gaps, creating an unmet need on behalf of the service user.