Tax on millionaires proposed as People Before Profit calls for ‘radical change’

Only radical change to wealth distribution in Northern Ireland can repair the damage of 14 years of Conservative “devastation”, People Before Profit has said.

The party launched its General Election manifesto in Belfast on Monday.

It calls for “radical redistribution of wealth” to increase investment in public services and “uplift” working people.

The party has proposed hiking corporation tax to 45% on business profits exceeding £125,000 and the introduction of a specific wealth tax on millionaires. Corporation tax in the UK is currently 25%.

The party’s sole MLA, Gerry Carroll, outlined the manifesto at event at the Mac Belfast.

“Our manifesto for radical change is a call to upend the Tory political agenda which has devastated working class communities for 14 years,” he said.

“People Before Profit is campaigning for a radical redistribution of wealth, for investment in public services, and to support all people who have been failed by Tory and Stormont misrule.

“This election is an opportunity to elect fighting MPs who will use their platform to put working class people at the centre of politics.

“We will demand taxes on the rich, an end to the healthcare crisis, and investment in our schools and in social homes. We will fight to uplift workers’ wages, to improve their terms, and to defend their living standards.

“A vote for People Before Profit is a vote to reject a political and economic system that prioritises the wealth of the few over the interests of the vast majority.

“We will stand up to those whose selfish interests bring us closer to climate catastrophe and fuels war and militarism across the globe.

“Working class people need representatives who will stand up to the establishment at Westminster. Stormont’s leaders have implemented Tory cuts for 14 years and they cannot be trusted with this task.”

Mr Carroll said his party would be a “powerful voice for Palestine solidarity” and would “stand against Israel’s genocide in Gaza”.

“We will bring the demands of the BDS movement to the heart of the political conversation, calling for an end to the apartheid regime,” he added.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett TD with party colleagues Fiona Ferguson and Gerry Carroll (PA) ( PA Wire )