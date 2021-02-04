Taylor Swift sued by Utah theme park for using their name on her ‘Evermore’ album
Taylor Swift is being sued by a US theme park for alleged trademark infringement over her 'Evermore' album and merchandise.
The Utah theme park's owners said Swift's use of their name, 'Evermore', had caused confusion about whether there was a link between the two.
Sign up to our newsletter
And they claimed there was a "dramatic departure from typical levels" of traffic on its website in the week after the album's release.
But Swift's lawyers responded that "there is no basis" for the claim, stating in a letter to the court: "Moreover, your client has suffered no damages whatsoever and, in fact, has openly stated that Ms Swift's album release creates a 'marketing opportunity' for your client's troubled theme park."
The letter added that the claim was 'frivolous and irresponsible'.
But the theme park owners, who are seeking millions of dollars in damages, have said the trademark for the name belongs to them, and that Swift violated it when she started selling album-related merchandise.