Teenage footballer’s killer denied release from prison for second time

The killer of a talented teenage footballer will stay behind bars for longer after the Parole Board decided not to release him.

Somalian refugee Hannad Hasan was 17 when he was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 13 years in 2007 after stabbing Kiyan Prince to death outside his school gates a year earlier.

The 15-year-old, who played for Queens’ Park Rangers’ youth team, was stabbed through the heart when he intervened to stop a play fight outside the London Academy in Edgware, north-west London.

Floral tributes are left near the scene where Kiyan Prince was stabbed to death (PA) (PA Archive)

The Parole Board said: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the other evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that Mr Hasan was suitable for release.

“Nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that Mr Hasan should be transferred to open prison.”

Now 31, this was Hasan’s second review since he became eligible for parole in 2019.

He had been served with a deportation order, but attempts to arrange his removal from the country have reportedly so far failed.

According to a document setting out the decision, the Parole Board said at the time of his offending Hasan had “looked for recognition from others and could react violently when feeling threatened or lacking in status”.

The papers added: “The panel was concerned that personal limitations may have played a part in his offending and could continue to constrain his ability to understand and develop.”

There had been some improvements in his behaviour since he was first taken into custody, but “concerns remained about inappropriate behaviour towards staff”.

Hasan will be eligible for another parole review in about two years’ time.