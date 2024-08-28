28 August 2024

Teenager appears in court accused of shouting racist abuse on top of phone box

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court accused of shouting racist abuse on top of a phone box in Brighton in relation to civil unrest across the country.

Max Ritchings, of Haywards Heath, allegedly shouted on Madeira Drive near Brighton pier during Pride weekend, and is accused of inciting violence online by posting on social media on the same day, August 4.

The vape shop worker appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, supported by his mother in the public gallery.

The teenager was remanded into custody and will appear for a further hearing on September 11.

Sussex Police said officers charged Ritchings with racially/religiously aggravated harassment and encouraging or assisting either way offences believing one or more will be committed.

