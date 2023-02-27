27 February 2023

Teenager appears in court charged with murdering 15-year-old Holly Newton

By The Newsroom
27 February 2023

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a girl who was stabbed to death in a market town.

Holly Newton, 15, was found hurt in the Priestpopple area of Hexham, Northumberland, at around 5.10pm on January 27, and she later died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Another 16-year-old, who cannot be identified by the media due to his age, appeared via a videolink at Newcastle Crown Court, charged with murder, attempted murder and having a knife.

No pleas were entered during the brief hearing.

A further hearing was scheduled for May before his trial on July 13.

The town of Hexham came to a standstill for Holly’s funeral with hundreds of mourners wearing purple in her memory.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Dozens of migrants die after boat breaks apart off southern Italy

world news

Matt Hancock sets up TV company after reality show appearances

news

Princess of Wales cheers England to victory during Six Nations match

news