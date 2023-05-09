Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed to death

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Dagenham on Friday.

Metropolitan Police confirmed the 15-year-old, from Colchester, was arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate violent disorder offence after 18-year-old Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan, was stabbed to death near Dagenham Heathway Tube station.

Officers were called at 11.47pm following reports of men armed with machetes close to the station.

Police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service attended the scene where a man was found with stab injuries – and despite efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

A post-mortem on Sunday found Mr Kukabu’s cause of death was a single stab wound to the chest.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts remain with the young man’s family and friends. Dedicated detectives have been working around the clock since this tragic incident as we strive to identify and apprehend those responsible for killing Jordan.

“Our investigation is making significant progress, including the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in the early hours May 9. Local people have provided us with information, which together with forensic inquiries and analysis of CCTV is enabling us to build a picture of what happened on Friday night.

“I am grateful to everyone who has provided information. There will be other people with information that would assist our investigation and I urge them to come forward and share what they know or any relevant footage.

“This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers should anyone prefer not to speak with police.”

A 20-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action, but has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and is currently on bail.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 8711/05 May.