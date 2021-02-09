Teenager arrested over murder of ex-Tory activist’s son

Sven Badzak death
Sven Badzak death (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:37pm, Tue 09 Feb 2021
A teenager has been arrested over the murder of an aspiring lawyer who was attacked as he went to buy a bagel.

The 17-year-old boy was held on Tuesday over the fatal stabbing of Sven Badzak, 22, who died in an unprovoked assault in Kilburn north-west London, on Saturday.

Mr Badzak, who was working for his father’s construction company and hoped to do a law conversion course, was waiting outside a bagel shop with a friend when the pair were attacked.

As they were chased they became separated, and Mr Badzak fell to the ground and was stabbed multiple times.

His 16-year-old friend also suffered multiple stab injuries but managed to escape into a shop in Willesden Lane, and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.

Mr Badzak’s mother, a former Conservative Party activist, called on the Prime Minister to help ensure her son’s killers are caught.

Jasna Badzak said her son had met Boris Johnson and other well-known Conservative politicians when he was younger, through her campaigning work with the party.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 5580/06Feb, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

