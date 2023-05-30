Teenager bailed after court appearance over TikTok ‘prank’

A teenager accused of posting a video on social media without the consent of the people featured has been released on bail.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, also known as Mizzy, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday morning and was given conditional bail, a court official said.

The case was listed to be heard at 2pm on Tuesday but was moved to the morning without journalists present.

The 18-year-old, of Manor Road, Hackney, previously appeared at the same court on May 27 where he pleaded not guilty to three breaches of a criminal behaviour order (CBO) imposed for posting a “prank” video on TikTok.

O’Garro was charged by the Metropolitan Police on May 27 after being arrested the day before.

Rose Edwin, prosecuting, told the court at a previous hearing that two of the three alleged offences took place on May 25, with O’Garro accused of posting a video onto social media without the consent of the people featured as well as visiting Westfield Centre in Stratford, which he is not permitted to do under the criminal behaviour order.

It was heard that O’Garro visited Hackney on May 26 where he is accused of posting a video onto social media without the consent of the people featured.

Speaking to the PA news agency outside court, O’Garro said the breach of the CBO was not his fault.

He said: “I explained to the court that I didn’t know the breach was on my terms because they didn’t give me the map for the CBO around Westfield and stuff like that, so hopefully that gets bust.

“I need to alternate the conditions on my thing (the CBO).”

O’Garro’s trial date was set for July 19 at Stratford Magistrates’ Court, the court official said.