Teenager charged with murdering father-of-four James Gibbons

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a father-of-four who was stabbed to death in Laindon

Essex Police said that 34-year-old James Gibbons died soon after he was attacked in the street where he lived, at about 9.30pm on Sunday.

The self-employed plumber is believed to have gone to the aid of another man, then died in an altercation that ensued, the force said.

Father-of-four James Gibbons, 34, who was stabbed to death in Laindon in Essex. (Essex Police/ PA)

Police arrested six teenagers as part of their investigation.

A 16-year-old boy has now been charged with murder and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, police said.

A 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until May 14.

Police said two girls, aged 15 and 16, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been told they face no further charges.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy arrested in connection with the murder has been released on bail until May 25.

A 13-year-old boy has been told he faces no further action in relation to the murder, but has been released on bail in connection with an assault offence, police said.

Mr Gibbons, of Iris Mews, was described by his family as an “amazing father of four young children, engaged to his partner of 11 years, and… a loving and supportive son and brother”.

In a statement released through police, they said: “James was a hard-working family-orientated man, who ran his own bathroom fitting company and was looking forward to a positive future for him and his family.

“This tragedy occurred after he had spent the day celebrating his two-year-old twin girls’ birthday at home and we are absolutely broken beyond belief at this pointless loss which has had a devastating effect on us all.

“James was the kind of person who would always be prepared to help anyone less fortunate than himself, which is what he was doing on Sunday night.

“As a family we are urging anyone to come forward with any information that may help the police as they investigate James’ death in the hope we can get justice.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage of what led to it or has information on it is asked to submit a report online at www.essex.police.uk or call 101 and cite incident 1292 of May 2.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.