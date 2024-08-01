Teenager charged with Southport murders named as he appears in court

A 17-year-old charged with the murder of three girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class has appeared in court, where a judge ruled he could be named.

Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire, wore a grey tracksuit which he pulled up to cover much of his face when he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday morning.

The court heard Rudakubana will turn 18 next week.

After hearing an application from the prosecution, supported by the defence, as well as submissions from the media, Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said he would not impose an order under section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999, which is used to give anonymity to those aged younger than 18 in the criminal courts.

Judge Menary said: “Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum.”

He added: “Whilst I accept it is exceptional, given his age, principally because he is 18 in six days’ time, I do not make an order under section 45.”

Rudakubana, who lived with his Rwandan parents and has a brother, 20, is charged with the murder of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, in Southport on Monday.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

During the 55-minute court hearing, the teenager, who was born in Cardiff but later moved to Old School Close, three miles from where the attack took place, put his head down inside his grey sweatshirt and at times was seen rocking back and forth and side to side.

He will next appear back at Liverpool Crown Court on October 25 for a plea hearing.

A provisional trial date, lasting six weeks, was scheduled for January 20 next year.

Judge Menary told the defendant: “You are remanded to youth detention accommodation until these proceedings have been completed.

“That position might change when you achieve your majority in a short while.”

Earlier in the morning, Rudakubana appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, which was sitting as a youth court where automatic reporting restrictions applied.

The attack, which happened at a dance class on Hart Street in Southport just before midday on Monday, has sparked incidents of violent disorder in some towns in England.

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the victims at a vigil in Southport on Tuesday evening, but violence later erupted outside a mosque in the town with 53 police officers and three police dogs injured.

On Wednesday evening, more than 100 protesters were arrested on Whitehall, where bottles and cans were thrown at police, and violence broke out in Hartlepool, County Durham, where a police car was set alight.