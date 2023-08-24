24 August 2023

Teenager dies after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Cork

24 August 2023

A teenager has died after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Cork.

Irish police said the alarm was raised at Passage West in Co Cork at around 2pm on Thursday.

A major search was launched with gardai, the coast guard, Irish Naval Service and local fire and ambulance service personnel working together.

A Garda spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water at approximately 4pm. 

A post-mortem examination is set to take place.

“Garda enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

