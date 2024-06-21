21 June 2024

Teenager in court on murder charge after death of e-bike rider, 17

By The Newsroom
21 June 2024

A 17-year-old has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a teenage e-biker rider after a two-vehicle crash.

The collision, which involved an e-bike and a car, happened on Portal Road, Grangemouth, at around 11.45pm on Thursday May 30.

Aaron McPherson, 17, who was riding the e-bike, was taken to hospital but died on Saturday June 15.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder and a road traffic offence when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and granted bail.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news

Just Stop Oil activists bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint

news

Tory campaign director takes leave of absence amid election betting ‘scandal’

news