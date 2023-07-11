Teenager in court over alleged electric bike robbery-murder

A teenager accused of killing a man for the sake of his electric bicycle has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Police were called at 9.20pm on Sunday, June 25 to reports of a stabbing in Nunhead Green in Peckham, south-east London.

The victim, Rohan Trotman, 26, had allegedly been chased by two robbers on a stolen motorbike.

He was forced off his electric bike and fought back when the pair attempted to rob him, it is claimed.

Mr Trotman suffered two stab wounds and was driven to hospital by a passerby.

He died in Lewisham Hospital at 9.30am the next day.

Yusuf Kallon, 19, was arrested on July 6 and charged with Mr Trotman’s murder, two counts of robbery, possession of a blade and cannabis.

A second suspect is believed to have fled abroad after the stabbing.

On Tuesday, Kallon, of Marmont Road, Peckham, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

He spoke to confirm his identity via videolink from Thameside jail.

Judge Anthony Leonard KC set a plea hearing for September 26 and a provisional four-week trial from May 20 2024.

The defendant was remanded into custody.

Members of Mr Trotman’s family sat in court for the defendant’s first Crown Court hearing.