Teenager in custody following ‘horror movie’ stabbings at yoga class

A teenager remains in police custody after at least eight people were injured in a “horror movie” knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class.

Merseyside Police said the stabbings are not being treated as terror-related after a local councillor said one child is feared dead.

The force said a 17-year-old boy, from the village of Banks, was arrested and is set to be questioned following the “major incident” at a property in Hart Street, Southport, north of Liverpool, at about 11.50am on Monday.

One witness told the PA news agency that he called the police to an address behind The Hart Space studios, where a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children in school years two to six, aged between six and 11, was taking place.

A local councillor said he had attended the scene in Southport on Monday where a police officer had told him a child had died following the attack.

When asked if he could confirm the death of a child, the councillor told PA: “That is my understanding of the situation.”

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had so far treated eight patients with stab injuries, who were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.

Witnesses described hearing “screaming” and seeing bleeding children running from the scene.

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs, said he believed that six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.

He went on: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming.

“It is like a scene from a horror movie.”

Mr Parry added: “Police have got him.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

A large police cordon has been put up around the building in Hart Road, with police officers guarding either end.

Officers and vehicles could be seen from a distance inside the cordon, including scenes-of-crime officers in white boiler suits.

Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop in Hart Street, said he was called by a staff member who told him: “Boss, get to the shop!”

He said: “I saw seven to 10 kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery.

“They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. (Mr Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area)

“They were all aged about 10. One of them was really seriously injured.

“I hope they will be OK. Only two police jeeps and ambulances arrived, then armed police came and took him out of the nursery.

“Somebody told me he had arrived in a taxi and had a knife.”

One resident, who lives in Hart Street but did not want to be named, said he was at home about midday when a woman pulled up outside in her car, screaming.

He said: “She was screaming ‘my daughter’s been stabbed’.

“The woman was in hysterics. Then two police cars rushed up the street the other way.

“It was a mum with her 10-year-old daughter who had been stabbed.

“I helped to get her back up to where the police cars and ambulances were.

“She didn’t look great but my focus was on getting her back up the street to get help.

“When I got back up the street there were a couple of kids on the floor being seen to by paramedics and, as I came back, more police cars were going down and more ambulances gradually started to arrive.”

Another local parent said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised.

“She ran away and she’s safe.”

Alder Hey declared a major incident and asked parents not to bring their children to the emergency department unless it was urgent.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the incident was “horrendous and deeply shocking”, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “deeply concerned”.

A large and growing media presence with reporters, photographers and TV crews assembled at the police tape.

Dozens of police cars, vans, fire engines and ambulances were also assembled a short distance away at a local school.

NWAS said it had despatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of its Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart), an air ambulance and doctors.