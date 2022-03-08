Teenager should have chance of life-saving kidney transplant, judge rules

A teenager should be given the chance of a potential life-saving kidney transplant, a judge has ruled

The Court of Protection had been asked to rule over a treatment dispute involving William Verden, 17, who is on dialysis and suffers from steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome.

His mother Ami McLennan, 45, from Lancaster, has made an appeal for a donor for an operation which is said to have a 50% prospect of success.

Last week she told the court that her “beautiful boy”, who has autism and ADHD, deserved a chance of life.

However, medics at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where William is treated, argued the chance of disease recurrence from a transplant would be nearer 100%.

They could not agree to a transplant because he would suffer psychological and physical harm from post-operation sedation and ventilation to prevent him pulling out lines and catheters.

A procedure known as plasma exchange, with a 75% success rate, would be given if disease recurs but William would need to be sedated and ventilated for a minimum of 14 days.

In contrast, William’s life expectancy on dialysis alone is 12 months, the court heard, and would be a matter of just a few weeks without it.

The court, sitting in Liverpool, was told that if a transplant proved successful then William would live a further 15 to 20 years before he needed another one.

With both parties in disagreement, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust brought the case to ask a judge to rule on the matter.

Ruling on Tuesday that a transplant was in the teenager’s best interests, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot said: “Transplant is not futile. Although the chances of that lead to an increase in William’s suffering in the short and medium term, it has the commensurate benefit which is there is a chance for William of long-term survival.”