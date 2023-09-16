Teenager stabbed to death in Manchester remembered as ‘the kindest soul’

A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Manchester has been described by his loved ones as the “kindest soul”.

Nathaniel Shani was found after police were called to reports of a stabbing on Tavistock Square in the Harpurhey area of the city at around 6.05pm on Friday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Nathaniel was very kind, caring and always thinking of others

His loved ones said in a tribute issued through Greater Manchester Police: “Nathaniel was a best friend to many, he never failed to make people laugh. Nathaniel was very kind, caring and always thinking of others.

“He was polite and the most loving person. He would always put other people first without a thought. He was an amazing brother and son to his parents and siblings.

“Our hearts are left broken. Rest in Paradise to the most kindest soul.”

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder a short time after the incident and he remains in police custody.

On Saturday, the force said a 13-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have declared a Section 60 authority which began at 8.26pm on Friday and will last for 24 hours, meaning officers will be able to stop and search people in an area covering parts of the Monsall and Harpurhey suburbs of north Manchester.

The youngster’s family are being supported by family liaison officers and have asked for privacy while they grieve.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Boyce said: “This incident that has seen a young boy sadly die has understandably rocked the local community in Harpurhey.

“The force and I would like to pass on our condolences to Nathaniel’s loved ones and we will continue to support them at this sad time.

“We now want to appeal to the local community for any eyewitness accounts or footage of any activity that we may be able to link to this investigation.

“It is crucial we have as much detail as possible to help piece together what has happened in this tragic incident where someone has sadly lost their life.

“We are keeping all available lines of inquiry open but no matter how small, your piece of information may be that crucial bit of evidence we need that can help us with this investigation.”

Contact the force’s Major Incident Team on 0161 856 3015 or on 101 quoting incident number 2843 of 15/09/2023 with information.

To remain anonymous, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.