Teenagers arrested over fatal stabbing near Underground station

Two people have been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man.

The Metropolitan Police said a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of Shane Jerome near Brixton Underground station on July 21.

Police, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance gave treatment to Mr Jerome, but he was pronounced dead at 8.45pm at the scene.

Both men are in custody at a police station in south London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The family of Mr Jerome, who lived in Thornton Heath, Croydon, are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: “It has been just over a week since Shane tragically lost his life.

“These arrests mark significant progress with our investigation and I hope it brings some reassurance to both Shane’s family and the wider community that my team are working around the clock to bring justice for his murder.

“I continue to urge anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything, or have footage on their phone or dashcam, to please contact us.

“I am asking anyone with any information to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7056/21Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

An onlooker told the BBC the incident had involved a number of high-end cars, including a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and a black Range Rover and two quad bikes.

The investigation is ongoing and will be dealt with by officers in the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A 19-year-old was previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but has since been released.