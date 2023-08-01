Teenagers suffer life-changing injuries after electric shocks on railways

Two teenagers have sustained life-changing injuries after suffering electric shocks on the railways at the weekend.

British Transport Police said a 14-year-old boy climbed on top of a stationary freight train on Saturday evening and touched the overhead line.

The incident happened on shortly after 9pm between Carfin and Holytown in North Lanarkshire.

His injuries are believed to be life-changing and he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

It should be abundantly clear from these two tragic incidents that the railway is not a playground

The following day, a 17-year-old boy was found by a member of the public on a footpath close to the line at Murrayfield, Edinburgh at around 10.40pm.

He is believed to have suffered an electric shock after going on to the tracks.

His injuries are also said to be life-changing and he is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

British Transport Police have issued an urgent safety warning to help avoid any further tragic incidents on the railways.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey said: “In just over 24 hours this weekend two young people have sustained horrific injuries after taking unnecessary risks on the railway.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with their loved ones who are being supported by officers.

“It should be abundantly clear from these two tragic incidents that the railway is not a playground.

“Modern trains can almost silently reach speeds of 125mph, and the overheard lines are powered by extremely high currents of electricity 24 hours day, which can kill instantly or result in catastrophic, life-changing injuries.

“With the school holidays upon us I would urge parents and carers to sit down with their children as soon as possible.

“Help us to prevent further tragedies by ensuring you know where you’re children are and talk to them about the dangers of the railway.

“Please, have that conversation with those in your care and encourage them to stay off the tracks.”

BTP and Network Rail’s You vs Train campaign highlights the devastating consequences of trespassing on the railway and can be viewed at www.youvstrain.co.uk