Teenagers who died in crash between car and lorry named

Two teenagers who died following a crash involving a car and a lorry near Stirling have been named.

Police Scotland said Kyle Marshall, 19, and Jayden McConnell, 17, died after a black Vauxhall Corsa collided with a HGV on the A91 on Sunday.

Mr Marshall’s family said they were “devastated” by his death and that he “will be greatly missed”.

The crash happened between the Bannockburn interchange and Greencornhills roundabout at about 3.50pm.

Mr Marshall and Mr McConnell, who both lived in Stirling, were rear seat passengers in the Vauxhall Corsa and were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, remains in a critical condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The front seat passenger in the car, a 17-year-old girl, has been released from hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the HGV, a 29-year-old man, was not injured. He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and released pending further inquiries.

In a statement, Mr Marshall’s family paid tribute to him: “Kyle leaves behind his devastated mum Jenny and dad Gary, younger brother Hayden and sister Alix, his grans Janet, Eileen and Joyce, and girlfriend Lucy.

“He will be greatly missed by them and all his extended family, as well as his many friends and work colleagues.

“The family wish to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence, and also want to thank all the emergency service staff involved in the aftermath of this dreadful accident.”

Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts are very much with Kyle and Jayden’s families and friends at this difficult time.

“We must establish exactly what happened so, regardless of how significant you believe the information you have is, we want to hear from you.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcam footage of the area around the time to please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2165 of 17 March.