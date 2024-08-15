Temperatures forecast to settle after week that saw hottest day of 2024

The UK will see highs of 25C this weekend as temperatures stabilise following a week that saw the hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office said it will be a “dry and pleasant” weekend before wet and windy conditions move in next week.

It comes after the UK saw its hottest day of the year so far on Monday, with a temperature of 34.8C recorded in Cambridge.

A yellow heat health alert was in place for the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East, South West, North West and London until Wednesday morning.

Stephen Dixon, a spokesman for the Met Office, said the UK is now set for a more stable spell of weather.

He told the PA news agency: “Friday will be dry and fine with sunny spells across the country. It will be cloudy in some parts of Northern Ireland and there will be some showers in the north-west of Scotland.

“But it will likely be fine in the east and west and feel nice in the sunshine.”

Saturday will also be largely dry and pleasant, he added.

Some showers are expected again in the north-west of Scotland and parts of the South West, but Mr Dixon said they will likely be “light and sporadic”.

The rest of the UK is expected to see temperature highs in the mid-20s, with 25C forecast for the south of England.

Sunday will continue to be settled with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-20s, though sporadic showers are forecast for some parts.

Looking to next week, Mr Dixon said: “By the time we get to Monday there will be a change.

“While Monday will start dry and fine for many, we are keeping an eye on rain from the west which has the potential to bring wet and windy conditions and more unsettled weather.”