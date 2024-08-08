Temperatures to reach 33C in weekend hot spell alongside possible thunderstorms

A short-lived but intense spell of hot weather is set to hit the UK this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 33C in parts of the country as forecasters warn “severe” thunderstorms may also be on the way.

Warm air will move up from Europe on Saturday and through Sunday and Monday, before temperatures dip again on Tuesday to average levels for this time of year, the Met Office said.

England and Wales are expected to see temperatures hit the high 20s and low 30s, with high teens and low 20s forecast for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Storm Debby, which battered parts of the southern US earlier this week, will contribute to the heat by shifting the jet stream – a current of strong winds in the atmosphere which has a significant influence on UK weather – further south.

But “severe thunderstorms” and periods of heavy rainfall are also possible across parts of the UK over the weekend and Debby’s interference could bring unseasonable winds to some western areas, the forecaster warned.

Friday will get off to a wet and cloudy start across the south and east of England before drier weather brings sunny spells across much of the country as the day progresses and temperatures warm up.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said: “The hot spell is short-lived but quite intense.”

She added: “Temperatures are due to peak on Monday and rapidly return to average on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Much of the country will be cloudy and humid on Saturday morning with the north seeing brighter spells and light showers.

Sunseekers will be happy to hear that this drizzly and overcast weather is expected to clear throughout the day with the mercury rising into the 20s across England and Wales as the evening approaches.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be the warmest days, with highs expected to reach 33C in London, 26C in Manchester, 22C in Glasgow and 21C in Belfast.

But outbreaks of heavy rain and thunderstorms may accompany this hotter weather in central and northern parts of the country.

The high temperatures will see a rise in pollen count throughout the country, along with high UV levels.

The Met Office recommends covering up during midday hours and wearing sunscreen.

According to Ms Maxey, it is not unusual to see short spells of warm weather and this is not considered a heatwave as temperatures need to exceed a specific threshold over three consecutive days in order to meet the criteria.