Ten police officers injured and one unconscious after rioters target hotel

At least ten police officers have been injured with one left unconscious after rioters tried to storm a hotel in Rotherham.

Anti-immigration demonstrators threw planks of wood at officers and sprayed them with fire extinguishers, before smashing hotel windows to gain access to the Holiday Inn Express, South Yorkshire Police said.

A large bin close to a window of the hotel was set alight, causing a fire which was later extinguished.

The officer knocked unconscious suffered a head injury, the force said, adding that two others had suspected broken bones.

Hotel employees and residents, some of whom are asylum seekers, were “terrified”, but no injuries were reported, police said.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Police are continuing to disperse the group from the area.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said: “The mindless actions of those today have achieved nothing other than sheer destruction and leaving members of the public and the wider community in fear.

“The behaviour we witnessed has been nothing short of disgusting. While it was a smaller number of those in attendance who chose to commit violence and destruction, those who simply stood on and watched remain absolutely complicit in this.

“Those who choose to spread misinformation and hate online, also need to take responsibility for the scenes today – this was not a protest, just angry people reacting to a false narrative who have their own motivations for doing so.

“All today has achieved is the diversion of police and partner resources, operational police officers who will now be away from active duty while they recover from their injuries, and the continued use of public money to clean up the mess they have left behind.

“Please be assured, our work does not end today, we have officers working hard, reviewing the considerable online imagery and footage of those involved, and they should expect us to be at their doors very soon.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our officers and staff who have worked incredibly hard today.”