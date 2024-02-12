12 February 2024

Texas megachurch attacker identified as five-year-old boy fights for life

By The Newsroom
12 February 2024

An attacker who opened fire at a Texas megachurch before they were killed by security officers was carrying an AR-style rifle, according to search warrant documents released by a US court office.

The assailant was identified as 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno in an affidavit seeking a search warrant for a home in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston where the attack took place.

The warrant was released by the Montgomery County district attorney’s office on Monday.

A motive for the attack at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, which sent churchgoers rushing for safety in between busy services on Sunday, remains unclear.

The search warrant affidavit requested FBI assistance in retrieving any data from electronic devices found in the Conroe home.

Authorities have said a five-year-old boy who entered the church with the attacker, along with a man in his 50s, were injured in the shooting.

They added that the boy was in critical condition.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Alkali attack suspect ‘gone into’ River Thames, police believe

news

Snow starts to fall across parts of UK with worst still to come

news

Sunak refuses to apologise to Brianna Ghey’s father over transgender joke

news