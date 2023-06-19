A rogue advertisement featuring offensive alternative names for London Underground stations has appeared in a Circle line train. Transport for London (TfL) has vowed to take "the strongest action" against whoever is responsible for the unauthorised posting. The advertisement includes crude replacements for actual tube station names, and the TfL logo has been altered to read "Transport for Losers." TfL is working to have the offensive material removed as soon as possible.

Teacher sickness in Birmingham has led to a 61% rise in lost working days over five years, reaching 3.2 million days in the 2021/22 academic year. Department for Education figures reveal that 68% of teachers took sick leave, with the average teacher taking 6.3 days off. The NASUWT union attributes this increase to stress, overwork, and burnout. In the West Midlands, teachers took an average of 6.6 days off, while in Birmingham, a total of 91,536 working days were lost. Experts believe these figures may not represent the full extent of the issue, as staffing pressures force unwell teachers to continue working.

The Pegasus pub in Southmead is bustling with activity as its central shopping area, Arnside, continues to thrive. Despite Southmead's ranking in the top 40 neighborhoods for deprivation in Bristol, local councilor Kye Dudd highlights ongoing regeneration work in the area. This includes new granite stone seating, wild planting beds, dedicated cycle lanes, and underground drainage. Additionally, plans are underway for a housing development featuring 187 homes, a health and wellbeing hub, a relocated Southmead Library, and a learning and advice center in Glencoyne Square.

The Strawberry Line path is a picturesque walking trail that begins near Yatton railway station and follows the old railway branch line from Yatton to Cheddar. Once used to transport Cheddar's famous strawberries to London, the line also carried stone from quarries, coal, milk, and passengers. Today, the path offers a tranquil experience, passing through allotments, wetlands, and meadows of wildflowers, with occasional encounters with wildlife such as water voles, barn owls, and kestrels. Benches with engraved dedications line the path for resting walkers, making it an enjoyable journey for all ages.

Brad Carter has announced that his Michelin-starred restaurant Carters of Moseley will be temporarily relocating to Evesham, at Westlands UK, from 19 July until September 2023. The entire team will move into one of Westland UK's glasshouses, where guests can enjoy a unique nine-course menu inspired by the area's natural bounty and Carter's ethos of 'ultra-British seasonality'. Westlands UK, a key supplier for the restaurant, is committed to sustainability, with around 75% of produce grown in and around the dining space.

In relationships, some people prefer opposites attract, while others find success in similarities. For American rock star Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, the latter rings true. The couple, who share New Jersey roots and a love for music, have been married since 1991 and have raised three children. They first met in 1980 at a New Jersey bar and eventually became bandmates in the E Street Band. Despite initial challenges in their relationship, the pair found their footing and continue to create music magic together, both on and off stage.

The Railway Pub in Yatton, Somerset, is a family-friendly establishment with a rich history, having once hosted secret meetings for London gangsters, the Kray brothers, and criminals involved in The Great Train Robbery. Built in the 1840s, the pub now offers breakfasts, lunches, and Sunday roasts, with a variety of local ciders and ales available. The comfortable lounge is adorned with old railway photographs, and the large beer garden caters to both adult visitors and children with its play area. The location next to the station also makes it a convenient stop for travellers.

Three Birmingham families recreated their favourite childhood photos from as far back as the 1960s at a care home in Cofton Hackett. The activity provided an enjoyable day of bonding while reliving cherished memories. Cofton Park Manor Care Home organised the event and collaborated with Lottie, a digital elderly care platform connecting care seekers to top UK care homes. Founded by brothers Chris and Will Donnelly, Lottie aims to support family bonds and enhance the wellbeing and quality of life of the elderly through such activities.

Nestled between a vape store and a chip shop, Riverside Cafe offers an impressive array of continental breakfast options. While traditionalists can enjoy the 'Ultimate' breakfast (£11.50), budget-friendly options like egg on toast for £3 and bacon sandwiches for £4 are also available. The menu reveals a strong Grecian influence with dishes such as stiffado beef, Greek salad, and hot halloumi sandwiches. The cafe even hosts a monthly Greek mezze night, featuring traditional food, live acoustic music, and possibly the occasional plate-smashing. Despite rising costs in most cafes, Riverside Cafe remains a delicious and affordable choice.