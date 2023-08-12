TfL forced to act again as controversial poster put up in Tube

Transport for London (TfL) has pledged to promptly remove any nationalist-themed posters found in its network, following an incident on the Central line involving a poster with patriotic commentary. The poster, uploaded to Reddit before being removed by moderators, was put up in a Central line train. A TfL spokesperson labelled it as vandalism and said it was removed immediately by staff. Recently, TfL has had to remove unlawful and distasteful ads, including a manipulated Tube map and a series of fake posters criticising government immigration policy.

Old Oak Common, a new railway 'super-hub' in west London, is expected to open in the early 2030s. Once operational, it will be the UK's largest and best-connected railway station, serving as a temporary terminus for HS2 travellers until the route to Euston is finished. The station forms part of a regeneration effort, anticipated to support 65,000 jobs and 25,500 new homes. The hub will offer essential links across the country and connection to the Elizabeth line among others, and feature 14 platforms, retail options, and over 50 lifts and escalators.

UK rail services are expected to experience notable disruption this week due to 48-hour strikes by railway workers on 13 and 16 December. The strikes, organised by the RMT, are in response to demands for better pay and job security, as well as concerns over the future of Driver Only Operation technology. Rail providers including LNER, Lumo, CrossCountry, and TransPennine Express are being affected in varying degrees, causing confusion and inconvenience for passengers, particularly those travelling over the festive season. The strikes follow unsuccessful talks between the RMT and Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2022 has unveiled the wealthiest individuals in the UK, including Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak. Notably, Scotland's ten billionaires all increased their wealth in the past year. The list, published annually by The Sunday Times since 1989, includes the top 1,000 wealthiest people or families residing in the UK, regardless of their nationality. Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family topped the list, followed by David and Simon Reuben and family, and Sir Leonard Blavatnik. The list is generated based on identifiable wealth, such as land, property, art, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies.

Amidst the UK's cost-of-living crisis, Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Household Support Fund has been boosted from £500 million to £1 billion in the Spring Statement. The fund is intended to help struggling households, with small grants covering essentials like food and utilities. Councils, including Liverpool City Council, will distribute the funds. Half the total will be allocated to households with children, while £421 million will target the most vulnerable individuals. The Office for Budget Responsibility warned that despite this support, living standards are set to experience their largest annual fall since records began in 1956.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's spring statement announces the doubling of the Household Support Fund (HSF) to £1 billion amidst the UK's living cost crisis. The HSF, launched in September 2021 with £500 million allocated for local authorities to distribute, aims to aid financially strained families. However, the Office for Budget Responsibility predicts a historic fall in UK living standards this year, with Ukraine's invasion pushing inflation to a 40-year high. Manchester residents can apply for the HSF online via the Manchester City Council website, with eligibility largely based on those in receipt of Council Tax Support.

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, was ridiculed on social media after mistakenly trying to pay for a drink by scanning his debit card on a barcode reader at a Sainsbury’s petrol station. The incident occurred during a photo op following the spring statement. Mr Sunak, who prior to politics worked as a banker and hedge fund manager, is believed to be the wealthiest sitting MP. His blunder led to accusations of being out of touch, with one social media user describing him as a "billionaire who has never been in a shop before".