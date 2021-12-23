23 December 2021

Thanksgiving service for Duke of Edinburgh planned for the spring



A service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place next year.

Buckingham Palace said the service will be held at Westminster Abbey in London in the spring.

It is understood the date will be confirmed in due course and the guestlist is being finalised.

It is thought it will consist of family, friends, dignitaries and representatives of the charities and organisations which Philip was associated with.

The Queen sat alone at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh due to coronavirus restrictions in place at the time (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Philip, the Queen’s husband of 74 years, died aged 99 in April.

His funeral was held during the pandemic and complied with coronavirus restrictions within the confines of Windsor Castle.

Thames Valley Police warned people to stay away due to the strict coronavirus guidance that was in place at the time.

Only a few people were present in the town during the morning of the funeral, however, hundreds congregated outside the castle to pay their respects to him later in the day as he was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel.

