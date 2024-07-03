‘That hit the spot’: King and Queen enjoy vintage whisky at Edinburgh event

The King and Queen kicked off Edinburgh’s 900th anniversary celebrations by sampling vintage whisky that left Camilla saying “that hit the spot”.

The couple’s official visit to the Scottish capital ended with a showcase of the city’s heritage and modern progressive future, including a Bollywood-style dance display in the setting of Edinburgh Castle.

Charles and Camilla were offered a “dram” of Macallan single malt Scotch whisky as they toured stalls which featured everything from the charity Barnardo’s to a merino wool producer which had brought sheep to the event.

After taking a sip of the 52-year-old single malt, Camilla looked into the glass and said: “That hit the spot, that hit the spot.”

The couple, who received a ceremonial welcome to the castle, also watched as Ihayami, a dance troupe of Scottish women with an Asian heritage, performed for the royal couple to Scottish bagpipe music.

Charles chatted to the group afterwards and dancer Eshita Danouri said: “This is our way of paying homage to our roots and recognising our Scottish heritage.”

Among the guests were broadcaster Gail Porter, originally from Edinburgh, who returned to celebrate her home city’s anniversary.

She said: “Edinburgh is beautiful, a stunning place, we’ve got a castle, we’ve got a palace, we’ve got the Royal Mile and people are so extremely friendly.”

Sir Alexander McCall Smith, creator of The No 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series, who was knighted by Charles on Tuesday for services to literature, academia and charity, read a poem about Edinburgh.

His verse mentioned the city’s famous Royal Mile thoroughfare and the intellectual and scientific renaissance that flourished in Edinburgh in the 18th century known as the Scottish Enlightenment.

He told the royal guests: “Not all that long ago, along the descending street

“That runs down the spine of this hill,

“This town opted for enlightenment,

“And happened to have sufficient philosophers

“To make Paris and elsewhere take note;

“For suddenly the lights were switched on

“And Edinburgh said to a listening world:

“‘This is how we should live, if light is to be our guide, if we are to live well.’

“The Old Town’s thinkers made a good job of that.”

Before leaving, the couple cut a Madeira cake made by the 2020 Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins.

The King and Queen try a glass of whisky as they attend a celebration at Edinburgh Castle to mark the 900th anniversary of the City of Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )