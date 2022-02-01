01 February 2022

The 55 education ‘cold spots’ earmarked for levelling up

The Government has announced 55 education “cold spots” in England that have been identified as part of the levelling-up agenda.

Areas where education outcomes are weakest, including Rochdale, the Isle of Wight and Walsall, will be targeted for support, with teachers offered a “levelling-up premium” to improve retention.

Schools in the Education Investment Areas which are judged less than “good” by Ofsted in successive inspections could be moved into multi-academy trusts under the plans.

Here are the 55 “cold spots”:

BedfordBlackpoolBoltonBradfordBuryCambridgeshireCentral BedfordshireCornwallCounty DurhamCoventryDarlingtonDerbyDerbyshireDoncasterDorsetDudleyEast SussexHaltonHartlepoolIsle of WightKirkleesKnowsleyLeedsLincolnshireLiverpoolLutonManchesterMiddlesbroughNorfolkNorth NorthamptonshireNorth SomersetNorth YorkshireNottinghamNottinghamshireOldhamPeterboroughPlymouthPortsmouthRochdaleRotherhamSalfordSandwellSeftonSomersetSouth GloucestershireSouth TynesideSt HelensStoke-on-TrentSuffolkSunderlandSwindonTamesideWakefieldWalsallWirral

