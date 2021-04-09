The Duke of Edinburgh in numbers
Here’s a look at the Duke of Edinburgh in numbers:
2 – Round-the-world trips on the Royal Yacht Britannia
4 – Children
8 – Grandchildren
10 – Great-grandchildren
14 – Books authored
18 – Age at first publicised meeting with a young Princess Elizabeth at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth
26 – Age he became the Duke of Edinburgh and married the future Queen
32 – Service appointments
54 – Presentation of colours
73 – Years married to the Queen
637 – Solo overseas visits, including 229 visits to 67 Commonwealth countries, and 408 visits to 76 other countries
785 – Patronages he held before his retirement in 2017
5,496 – Speeches given
5,986 – Flying hours in 59 types of aircraft
22,219 – Solo engagements from 1952 to August 2 2017 when he officially retired