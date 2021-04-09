The Duke of Edinburgh in numbers

Philip with the royal family
Philip with the royal family (PA Wire)
13:03pm, Fri 09 Apr 2021
Here’s a look at the Duke of Edinburgh in numbers:

2 – Round-the-world trips on the Royal Yacht Britannia

4 – Children

8 – Grandchildren

10 – Great-grandchildren

14 – Books authored

18 – Age at first publicised meeting with a young Princess Elizabeth at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth

26 – Age he became the Duke of Edinburgh and married the future Queen

32 – Service appointments

54 – Presentation of colours

73 – Years married to the Queen

637 – Solo overseas visits, including 229 visits to 67 Commonwealth countries, and 408 visits to 76 other countries

785 – Patronages he held before his retirement in 2017

5,496 – Speeches given

5,986 – Flying hours in 59 types of aircraft

22,219 – Solo engagements from 1952 to August 2 2017 when he officially retired

