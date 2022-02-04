The five aides leaving Downing Street as Boris Johnson’s power drains

Boris Johnson grew increasingly isolated as he battles to cling onto power over party allegations when five aides resigned from No 10 in less than 24 hours.

From one of his greatest inspirations to an amateur boxing policy adviser, here is a look at the exiting aides:

– Munira Mirza

Munira Mirza was one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal advisers (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Having worked with Mr Johnson for over a decade, the shock loss of his policy chief is likely to be the most wounding.

He had once listed her as one of the five women who inspired him most, alongside Malala Yousafzai, Boudicca, his grandmother and Kate Bush.

Ms Mirza quit with a damning letter criticising Mr Johnson for his use of a “scurrilous” smear against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, over the failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

The Prime Minister’s refusal to apologise over the conspiracy theory seemed to be the last straw for his adviser, who stuck with him since the London mayor days.

– Martin Reynolds

‘Party Marty’ penned the notorious ‘bring your own booze’ invite (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) (PA Wire)

Dubbed “Party Marty” over the “bring your own booze” invite to staff during the first lockdown, Mr Reynolds’ fate was all but sealed when the time came for the axe to fall.

With that garden party under investigation by police, he left as Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary by “mutual consent” in a trio of resignations after Ms Mirza’s explosive resignation.

The former diplomat, who previously served as the ambassador to Libya, is expected to return to his career in the Foreign Office.

– Dan Rosenfield

Martin Reynolds (left) with Dan Rosenfield (Jeremy Selwyn/PA) (PA Wire)

As chief of staff, he was the Prime Minister’s top special adviser and wielded considerable power throughout Downing Street.

The former Treasury aide was brought into No 10 to bring stability after the resignation of Dominic Cummings, the one-time chief adviser to the Prime Minister.

Mr Rosenfield’s position was considered untenable when Sue Gray’s interim inquiry criticised “failures of leadership” at the heart of Government.

– Jack Doyle

Jack Doyle is leaving as communications director (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The policeman’s son was reportedly at two of the 12 events that are under investigation by police looking at alleged lockdown breaches.

The former journalist told staff, according to his former employer the Daily Mail, that it was always his intention to depart after two years as No 10’s communications director.

“Recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life,” he added.

– Elena Narozanski

Amateur boxer Elena Narozanski (PA) (PA Media)

A special adviser in the No 10 policy unit under Ms Mirza, the amateur boxer was seemingly following her colleague out the door, but she has not commented publicly about her reasons for departing.

– Others who have gone

Once his chief aide, now Dominic Cummings is determined to bring Mr Johnson down (Jeff Overs/BBC) (PA Media)

There have of course been other high profile resignations from No 10 during Mr Johnson’s leadership, not least of course Dominic Cummings, his former chief aide turned nemesis.

His ally Lee Cain also left during the same power struggle and race adviser Samuel Kasumu resigned as he accused the Tory party of pursuing “a politics steeped in division”.

Of course there is also Allegra Stratton, who was forced out after she was seen rehearsing for the role of the Prime Minister’s press secretary discussing a supposedly “fictional party” in leaked video.

– Who is next?

Simon Case is also at risk of departure (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Those on watch include Dougie Smith, who is husband to Ms Mirza and reportedly close to possible leadership challenger Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is another possibility, having had to step down from his role investigating alleged lockdown-breaking parties when it was reported he hosted an event himself.