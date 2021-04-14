The Queen and Philip’s great-grandchildren

The Duke of Edinburgh was the proud grandfather of 10 great-grandchildren.

Buckingham Palace has released a previously unseen family portrait of the Queen and Philip surrounded by seven of the youngsters at Balmoral Castle in 2018, taken from the Windsors’ private photo album.

Here is a look at the great-grandchildren, from the oldest to the youngest:

– 1. Savannah Phillips

Ten-year-old Savannah Phillips, who was born in 2010, is the Queen and Philip’s eldest great-grandchild.

She is the daughter of the Princess Royal’s son, Peter Phillips, and his ex-wife Autumn.

Festival of British Eventing – Gatcombe Park (PA Archive)

The couple announced they were divorcing in 2020, but share custody and co-parent their children.

At Eugenie’s wedding in 2018, bridesmaid Savannah had pageboy Prince George trying to stifle laughter when she entertained him by pretending to play the trumpet in St George’s Chapel.

Princess Eugenie wedding (PA Archive)

She was also once seen pushing George – her second cousin – down a grassy bank at a polo match, and also putting her hand over his mouth as the National anthem was played while they were on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping The Colour.

– 2. Isla Phillips

Savannah’s younger sister, Isla, has just turned nine and was born in the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year of 2012.

Her middle name is Elizabeth in honour of the monarch.

Isla and Savannah Phillips (PA Archive)

The Phillips sisters are not entitled to a royal title.

They are usually kept out of the limelight – but sometimes join other members of the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for major events.

They are mostly spotted enjoying themselves as they play together at horse trials.

– 3. Prince George

Future king George, born in 2013, is the oldest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children.

The seven-year-old has spent much of lockdown at William and Kate’s countryside home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The prince is known to be a fan of helicopters, and all things police-related.

Football-mad George is also a passionate Aston Villa fan, just like his father.

George is seen as shyer than his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, occasionally appearing a little reluctant in front of the cameras.

Royal visit to The Palladium (PA Wire)

Third-in-line George and his siblings call the Queen “Gan Gan”.

– 4. Mia Tindall

Mia is the eldest child of former England rugby star Mike Tindall and Olympic medal-winning horsewoman Zara, daughter of the Princess Royal

The fun-loving youngster, who was born in 2014, has a reputation for being mischievous.

Mia Tindall (PA Archive)

She is often spotted running around with her father and cousins, Isla and Savannah Phillips, at horse eventing competitions.

During a portrait shoot for the Queen’s 90th birthday, Mia, then two, had the privilege of holding her great-grandmother’s classic black handbag.

Like Savannah and Isla, she is not an HRH, nor does she have a title.

– 5. Princess Charlotte

The Cambridges’ five-year-old middle child, Charlotte, is known for her confident, feisty character.

The princess, who was born in 2015, likes spicy food and is nicknamed “Lottie”.

She shares a love of horses with the Queen, and bears a resemblance to her great-grandmother when she was a child.

At the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018, the playful fourth in line to the throne stuck out her tongue as she arrived by car.

She repeated the gesture while watching a presentation ceremony at the King’s Cup regatta on the Isle of Wight in 2019.

King’s Cup regatta (PA Wire)

At the christening of younger brother Prince Louis, she was heard telling off photographers and declaring they were not allowed inside.

– 6. Prince Louis

William and Kate’s youngest child was born in 2018.

The toddler proudly joined his siblings, George and Charlotte, when they clapped for carers during lockdown.

In pictures released for his second birthday, he was shown with a paint-covered face and hands as he made a rainbow print for his window.

Louis, who has inherited the Middleton eyes, has been compared to his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton.

– 7. Lena Tindall

The Tindalls welcomed a second daughter, Lena, in 2018, after suffering two miscarriages.

Lena and Zara Tindall (PA Archive)

– The remaining great-grandchildren

The Queen and Philip’s other three great-grandchildren were not in the photograph taken by Kate, having not yet been born in 2018.

– 8. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie, who was born in 2019, lives thousands of miles away in California after his parents, Harry and Meghan, stepped down as senior royals last year and moved to the US.

Archie (PA Wire)

He appears to have inherited his father’s red hair, seen when he was pictured in a stylised image on the family’s Christmas card.

In the Oprah interview which rocked the monarchy, Meghan accused a member of the royal family – neither the Queen nor Philip – of raising concerns before Archie was born about how dark his skin tone might be.

The duchess also said Archie was not made a prince because of his race – although he is not actually entitled to be one or to have an HRH style yet because of rules set down by King George V more than 100 years ago.

– 9. August Brooksbank

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank – born to the Duke of York’s daughter Princess Eugenie and tequila brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank – arrived on February 9 this year.

August (PA Media)

Eugenie described their hearts as being “full of love for this little human”.

His middle name was in honour of the duke.

– 10. Lucas Tindall

Zara delivered an 8lb 4oz son Lucas on March 21 – with the baby arriving on the bathroom floor in a surprise home birth.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen and the duke were “delighted” at the news of their 10th great-grandchild.

Lucas has the middle name Philip in honour of both the duke and Mike Tindall’s father.

Great-granddaughter to be

– Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child, a daughter, in the summer – the Queen and Philip’s 11th great-grandchild.