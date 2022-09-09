The Queen and US presidents: Riding with Reagan and ‘chemistry’ with Trump

There were 14 American presidents in power during the Queen’s reign – and she met all except one.

Lyndon B Johnson, who took office in 1963 following John F Kennedy’s assassination, never crossed paths with the Queen.

The monarch played a pivotal role over the decades in the UK’s relationship with the leaders of one of its closest allies.

She went riding with Ronald Reagan, developed a warm friendship with the Obamas and shared “automatic chemistry” with Donald Trump, according to Mr Trump himself.

– Harry S Truman

In 1951, a young Princess Elizabeth – unknowingly three months away from becoming queen – travelled to Washington and saw president Harry S Truman, who was still in the Oval Office when she acceded to the throne.

Princess Elizabeth and Harry Truman

– Dwight D Eisenhower

During her first state visit to the US in 1957, the Queen met Dwight D Eisenhower, and the two heads of state met again two years later in Canada.

The Queen and Eisenhower

The Queen was said to have had an affectionate relationship with Mr Eisenhower, who was even invited to stay at Balmoral.

– John F Kennedy

The glamorous president and his wife Jackie dined with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in June 1961.

JFK and the Queen

– Lyndon B Johnson

Mr Johnson took over after Mr Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

He was president until 1969 but the Queen never met him, and he died in 1973.

– Richard Nixon

Richard Nixon dined with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in February 1969.

The Queen also met him at Chequers in October 1970 and was photographed with him outside the prime minister’s official country residence.

The Queen and Richard Nixon

– Gerald Ford

In 1976, during the US bicentennial, the Queen met Gerald Ford in the US.

The Queen with Gerald Ford

– Jimmy Carter

In 1977, the Queen was pictured in a billowing, wide-sleeved yellow gown alongside Jimmy Carter, in a black tie and tuxedo, when he came to London.

Politics – President Jimmy Carter Visit to Britain – Buckingham Palace

– Ronald Reagan

Ronald and Nancy Reagan stayed at the Queen’s favourite home, Windsor Castle, in 1982.

The two heads of state shared a love of horses and were famously pictured riding side by side in Windsor Great Park.

Queen and Reagan

She also met Mr Reagan during an official visit to the west coast of the US in 1983.

– George Bush Snr

George Bush Snr had lunch with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 1989.

She also visited him in the US in 1991 – the trip that led to “Podiumgate” – when all that could be seen of the Queen above the lectern, when she was delivering an address on the White House lawn, was her hat.

Queen and George Bush

She also met his son, future president George W Bush, and was struck by his cowboy boots, inscribed with the words God Save the Queen, and asked him whether he was the “black sheep of the family”.

Mr Bush Junior admitted he was, with the Queen remarking “all families have them”, leading him to quip “Who’s yours?”.

First Lady Barbara Bush intervened, urging the Queen not to respond.

– Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary met the Queen several times, including in December 2000 when, with their daughter Chelsea, they dropped in at the palace.

– George W Bush

George W Bush met the Queen a number of times during his period in office, first travelling to the palace in July 2001 and two years later paying an official state visit to the UK, the first by a US leader.

When he welcomed her to the White House during a 2007 visit, the president winked at the Queen after making a gaffe – adding 200 years to her age after mixing up his dates in a speech.

George Bush winks at the Queen (PA Archive)

– Barack Obama

The Queen’s relationship with Barack and Michelle Obama was a warm and friendly one that even saw her and the first lady put their arms around each other like old friends after a reception ahead of the G20 summit in 2009.

The Obamas and the Queen

A successful state visit to the UK followed in 2011 and the Obamas forged a strong bond with the Queen and her wider family – particularly the Duke of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

– Donald Trump

Donald Trump and his wife Melania were hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle during a 2018 visit to the UK.

He returned for a state visit the following year and was joined by members of his family, and met senior members of the royal family during the three-day visit.

The Queen and Donald Trump (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Afterwards, Mr Trump called the Queen a “spectacular woman”, adding: “I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry, you will understand that feeling.”

They also met during the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth.

– Joe Biden

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had tea with the Queen at Windsor in June 2021, having also met her a few days earlier at the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The Queen with US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle in June 2021 (Matt Dunham/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Biden praised the Queen’s generosity and said she reminded him of his mother.