The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies after brief illness
By The Newsroom
Sheehan, who formed the band alongside frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power in 2001, died in hospital.
A statement on the band’s social media pages said: “Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness.
“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”
