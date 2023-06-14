The talented students and dedicated school caretaker killed in Nottingham attack

Here is what we know so far about the victims of Tuesday’s knife and van attack in Nottingham.

:: University of Nottingham history student Barnaby Webber, 19, was a keen cricketer whose family home was in Taunton in Somerset.

He was a former pupil of Taunton School, which he attended for his entire school career from nursery to sixth form, with a fellow ex-student describing him as a “wonderful young man with much to look forward to”.

Mr Webber played for cricket teams including Bishops Hull Cricket Club, where members called him a dear friend who was a key part of the club.

At university the gifted sportsman, who played hockey, rugby and cricket for his school and other clubs, showed a particular interest in the geopolitics of the USA and China.

He was also in the Combined Cadet Forces.

Mr Webber had a younger brother, Charlie, who along with his parents, David and Emma, described their “complete devastation” at his death.

:: Fellow student Grace O’Malley-Kumar, also 19, was a medical student who had volunteered during the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

She was a talented hockey player who played for the England under-16 and under-18 squads, as well as teams including Southgate Hockey Club in north London.

Miss O’Malley-Kumar was also a gifted cricketer. Woodford Wells Cricket Club, in Essex, called the teenager “fun, friendly and brilliant”.

Miss O’Malley-Kumar attended independent Bancroft’s School in north-east London before the University of Nottingham.

According to reports, her father is thought to be Dr Sanjoy Kumar, a GP who saved three teenage victims of a knife attack in 2009.

She had one brother, called James.

:: The third victim was primary school caretaker Ian Coates.

The 65-year-old site manager worked at Huntingdon Academy in Nottingham.

Headteacher Ross Middleton said Mr Coates was “a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed”.

His son Lee said on Twitter that he is “broken”, and in another entry wrote “RIP Dad” with a broken heart emoji. Ian Coates’ brother Phil tweeted: “I can’t sleep, trying to understand what’s happened.”

All three families have asked for privacy.