The weather in Glasgow today
The day will begin cloudy with a comfortable morning temperature of 12°C. It is going to be a cloudy day with scattered showers anticipated. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will peak at 17°C.
As for tomorrow morning, the day will start with overcast conditions and a slight dip in temperature to 11°C, compared to today's conditions. The cloudy skies will persist into afternoon, but scattered showers will also be a possibility. Temperature is expected to climb a little higher than today, reaching a high of 18°C.
Looking ahead for the next few days, the general trend reveals a steadily rising maximum temperature. On the third day, the morning will kick off cool at 12°C but will eventually rise to a maximum of 19°C in the afternoon. The presence of cloud cover with sunny spells and the possibility of scattered showers will continue during this period.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox