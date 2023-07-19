19 July 2023

The weather in Glasgow today, Wednesday July 19

By AI Newsroom
19 July 2023

Today, we can expect a slightly cool morning with a starting temperature of 7°C. It will be a misty start to the day, turning into a cloudy morning with sunny spells. Scattered showers are also possible throughout the morning. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a high of 18°C. It will remain mostly cloudy with sunny spells, but the possibility of scattered showers will linger on.

Tomorrow morning will be similar to today, starting off cool at 7°C and misty conditions. The sun will make an appearance later in the morning turning it into a sunny day. However, scattered showers are possible. Compared to today, the afternoon looks to be a bit cooler, with the maximum temperature reaching up to 17°C. Again, it's advisable to expect some scattered showers during the afternoon.

Looking ahead into the next few days, the trend of scattered showers continues. The mornings will remain cool, starting at around 7°C and the afternoons will be a bit cooler still with temperatures reaching up to 13°C. So, keep those umbrellas handy as we just might need them for the next couple of days!

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ryan Giggs’ retrial over domestic violence allegations is abandoned

news

Migrant barge arrives in Dorset port after Government sees off challenge to asylum plans

news

Today's weather in London

news