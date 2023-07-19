The weather in Glasgow today, Wednesday July 19
Today, we can expect a slightly cool morning with a starting temperature of 7°C. It will be a misty start to the day, turning into a cloudy morning with sunny spells. Scattered showers are also possible throughout the morning. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a high of 18°C. It will remain mostly cloudy with sunny spells, but the possibility of scattered showers will linger on.
Tomorrow morning will be similar to today, starting off cool at 7°C and misty conditions. The sun will make an appearance later in the morning turning it into a sunny day. However, scattered showers are possible. Compared to today, the afternoon looks to be a bit cooler, with the maximum temperature reaching up to 17°C. Again, it's advisable to expect some scattered showers during the afternoon.
Looking ahead into the next few days, the trend of scattered showers continues. The mornings will remain cool, starting at around 7°C and the afternoons will be a bit cooler still with temperatures reaching up to 13°C. So, keep those umbrellas handy as we just might need them for the next couple of days!
