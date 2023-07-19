The weather in London today, Wednesday July 19
The day will begin with an overcast morning, a bit on the cool side with the temperature around 15°C. There's a chance of scattered showers throughout the early hours. As the day progresses, the clouds will break, allowing for some sunny spells in the late morning with temperatures rising to around 20°C. However, by afternoon, anticipate a return of the clouds and the distinct possibility of more scattered showers. The temperature will peak at approximately 24°C.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, the morning should start clear and a little cooler than today, with the temperatures hovering around 14°C. As the day progresses, it will be another sunny spell into late morning, with temperatures rising to around 18°C. Expect the cloud cover to increase into the afternoon leading to possible scattered showers, with the temperature peaking at around 24°C.
For the rest of the week, patches of rain are anticipated. The temperatures will dip slightly, huddling around a minimum of 13°C and reaching only up to 20°C. Despite the downtrend, sunny spells will punctuate the days, bringing a bit of warmth to the cooler temperatures. The scattered showers are set to continue over the next few days, so keep your umbrellas handy!
