The weather today in Glasgow
Today, it starts off with light drizzle in the morning with a cool temperature of around 12°C. As the day progresses, the temperature will rise, hitting a high of 17°C in the afternoon. However, there will be moderate rain throughout the day.
When it comes to tomorrow morning, the temperature will be around the same as today. The day will start off being a little cloudy, but the morning will be more pleasant with some sun peeking through. The temperature will then rise to a pleasant 16°C in the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day. The temperature in the evening will drop down to a cooler 10°C.
In the next few days, the conditions are likely to remain mostly the same, with the chance of scattered showers. The temperature will hover around 10°C in the morning, warming up to around 16°C in the afternoon. The highest temperature in the upcoming days will reach 19°C, while the lowest will be around 10°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox