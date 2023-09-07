Third man arrested over suspected arson at Crooked House pub

A third man has been arrested by police investigating the fire which destroyed the Crooked House pub last month.

Staffordshire Police confirmed on Thursday that a 51-year-old man, from Buckingham, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

It comes after police began an arson investigation into the fire that destroyed the 18th-century pub, known as Britain’s wonkiest, in Himley, near Dudley, on August 5.

Two other men, aged 66 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on August 24.

All three suspects have been released on conditional bail.

The force said: “Officers have been trawling through CCTV footage and speaking to those who have come forward with information since the fire on August 5.

“We would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with important information about this investigation and those who are continuing to engage positively with officers.

“We understand that speculation is still widespread, both locally and online.

“We’d like to reiterate that we are working hard to get through an extensive list of inquiries at this time.

“We are still asking those people who might have information which can help us to get in touch if they haven’t already.”

Anyone with information that could help officers is urged to contact the force on 101.

News of the latest arrest came as Conservative MP Marco Longhi, who represents Dudley North, told the Commons that the events “struck a very real chord of sadness and anger” among his constituents.

Speaking during business questions, he asked the Commons Leader for a debate to see “what this place can do to better protect these heritage pubs”.