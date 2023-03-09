09 March 2023

Third man in court charged with Greenock murder

By The Newsroom
09 March 2023

A third man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Greenock.

Martin McCusker, 38, faced Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday where he made no plea to the single charge of murdering Neil Canney.

The 37-year-old was found seriously injured on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but later died.

McCusker, of Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, was remanded in custody to reappear in court within the next eight days.

Two men appeared at the same court earlier this week accused of murdering Mr Canney.

Jack Benson, 22, from Port Glasgow in Inverclyde, and Dale Russell, 28, from Wishaw, entered no plea at the short petition hearing on Monday and were remanded in custody.

Police Scotland said on Thursday that a 27-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the death.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Honestly a dream’ – Mae Muller confirmed to represent UK at Eurovision Song Contest

world news

Prince Archie and Princess Lili’s new titles revealed by parents Harry and Meghan

news

Snowstorms hit England and Wales after coldest night of the year at -16C

news