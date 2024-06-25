Third of patients waited more than four hours in A&E, latest figures show

One third of people attending Scotland’s emergency departments waited longer than four hours, according to the latest weekly figures.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland show 66% of patients were seen within the four-hour target in the week to June 16 – down from 67.5% the week before.

The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of attendances at A&E seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged in less than four hours.

The rate of people waiting more than 12 hours increased from 4.2% to 4.4% over the period, while those waiting eight hours or more went from 10.2% to 10.7%.

Health Secretary Neil Gray admitted A&E performance “remains below the levels we all wish to see”.

He added: “We continue to work with boards to reduce long waits and support delivery of sustained improvements, though Scotland’s core A&E sites remain the best performing in the UK.

“Health services continue to face sustained pressure and this is not unique to Scotland – with similar challenges being felt right across the UK.

“The 2024-25 Scottish Budget provides more than £19.5 billion for health and social care and an extra £500 million for frontline boards.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on A&E performance.

“Our delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace, delivering actions we know work to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting.”

But Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said A&E departments are in “permanent crisis mode”.

He added: “We are now well into the summer months yet our NHS is still facing winter pressures, with waiting times skyrocketing and more and more patients suffering deadly delays due to SNP inaction.

“The brutal combination of the SNP’s dire workforce planning and (former health secretary) Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plan mean it is the shocking norm that over 9,100 patients were forced to wait over four hours before being treated in A&E.

“The SNP’s obsession with independence at the expense of everything else has pushed our NHS to breaking point and nationalist ministers still don’t have a plan to tackle this crisis.”