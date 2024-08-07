Thousands attend Walthamstow counter-demonstration as protesters fail to show

Thousands of people gathered in Walthamstow for a counter-demonstration on Wednesday evening as those planning to protest outside an immigration centre failed to attend.

The area in north-east London was one of hundreds of locations earmarked for protests, with local residents expecting unrest from 7pm.

There was a heavy police presence from 5pm onwards and some shops in the area even boarded up their windows and closed early.

Instead, at least 5,000 counter-protesters gathered outside the immigration centre, taking a stand – they said – against racism and violence.

The crowd could be heard chanting “Whose streets? Our streets” and “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

Some members were even seen waving Palestine flags and chanting “Free Palestine”.

As the evening went on, more counter-demonstrators continued to gather.

Many were holding signs reading “Smash fascism and racism”, “Refugees welcome” and “Oppose Islamophobia. Defend the right to protest”.

Early on, it seemed just one protester had turned up, chanting in response to the counter-demonstrators.

But any chance of a protest quickly fizzled out as the police opened up the road and let the two sets of counter-protesters join together.

It fills our hearts

One group could be heard chanting “Shame on the EDL. Outnumbered at their own protest.”

Mahmood Faez, a resident of Walthamstow, told the PA news agency: “It fills our hearts.

“Regardless of race, religion, sexuality, this sends a strong message to racists that they are not wanted and they are not needed here.

“We should be teaching hope, not hatred for another human being.”

As of 9pm, no protesters had shown – despite it being due to start at 7pm.