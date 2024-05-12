12 May 2024

Thousands celebrate return of summer at Bealtaine Fire Festival

12 May 2024

Thousands of people gathered in the centre of Ireland to give the coming of summer a traditional welcome.

The Bealtaine Fire Festival brought an estimated 5,000 people to the Hill of Uisneach in Rathnew, an ancient ceremonial site in Co Westmeath.

The site is considered to be spiritual and mythological in Ireland with links to the high kings.

The festival saw attendees enjoy music, food, mindfulness, yoga, crafts and other entertainment before the main event in the evening.

As darkness fell on Saturday, there was the lighting of the Bealtaine Fire, the traditional act to welcome the return of summer.

