Thousands gather to counter small anti-immigration protest in Belfast

Around a thousand people have gathered at Belfast City Hall for a counter protest against a small anti-immigration demonstration.

A heavy police presence and barriers are in place to keep the two gatherings apart and Donegall Square North has been closed to traffic.

The people at the anti-immigration protest were seen holding signs with slogans such as “Shankill Road says no to illegal immigration” and chanting “send them home”.

Trade union banners and signs with anti-racism messages are being held aloft at the counter protest, with chants of “when migrant lives are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back” and “Belfast is anti-fascist”.

Sinn Fein MLAs Gerry Kelly and Caral Ni Chuilin are among the counter protesters.

Police said there would be a “significant, visible” operation ahead of the protest and counter demonstration in Belfast city centre on Friday evening.

Queen’s University has closed its campus and a number of businesses have closed their offices as a precaution following violent scenes at an anti-immigration protest last Saturday.

There has been further disorder across Belfast during evenings since then, and 10 police officers injured.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said the police expected a very busy weekend across Northern Ireland with a risk of spontaneous protest as well as scheduled events such as the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade in Londonderry and the West Belfast Festival.

She also said that from today “officers may have additional powers to stop and search or require the removal of face coverings”.

“We will have a significant visible policing operation in place across Northern Ireland to ensure that everyone is kept safe,” she told media at a press conference at PSNI headquarters in east Belfast.

We are investigating who is organising and orchestrating this disorder and we will bring those people to justice

“We will be supporting the right to peaceful protest that is lawful, but this does not extend into intimidation, harassment or disorder.

“I encourage anyone who is planning to engage in protest to do so peacefully and within the law, and to engage with the police and follow our advice and instruction.”

Police responded to several race-related hate crime incidents and other disorder on Thursday night.

Ms Jones said it was the fifth night of disorder that officers have dealt with.

She said incidents included a number of reports of criminal damage to properties, a car set on fire and houses attacked.

“In east Belfast, a number of bins were set on fire in Castlereagh Street, and the police were attacked by a group of masked men who threw bricks and masonry at officers in Flora Street,” she said.

“Thankfully no officer was injured and we were able to quickly and effectively deal with the situation.”

Ms Jones said she wants to reassure the public that police are “working very hard to keep everyone safe”.

She said 23 arrests have been made and 15 people charged – who remain remanded in custody.

Later on Friday, a 55-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area on suspicion of publishing written material intended to stir up hatred, police said.

“We also have six people in police custody at the moment who are being dealt with,” she said.

“We will be making further arrests in the coming hours and days.

“We are also investigating who is organising and orchestrating this disorder and we will bring those people to justice.

“The scenes we have seen across Belfast over the last week have been a disgrace. They have no place in our communities.

“Those who are intent on causing disorder or committing offences will be brought to justice.

“Anyone contemplating getting involved needs to understand the consequences of their actions. We will use all lawful means and tactics at our disposal to gather evidence and arrest people involved in criminality.

“From today our officers may have additional powers to stop and search or require the removal of face coverings. Our officers will have all the appropriate powers and tactics to tackle disorder and criminal behaviour.”

Ms Jones also confirmed that police are expecting to be supported by a further 120 officers from Police Scotland next week, agreed through mutual aid arrangements.

“This will give us a vital additional resilience that we need to continue to deal with this effectively,” she said.

On Thursday, the Northern Ireland Assembly was recalled and MLAs backed a motion condemning the recent disorder and rejecting “all forms of racism”.

Assembly speaker Edwin Poots said that while he could not take part in the Assembly debate, his MLA office has engaged with victims of racist attacks, community organisations, local businesses and the PSNI.

“The rioting has been devastating, primarily to the victims, but it has also been immensely harmful to the wider community,” he said.

“As we approach this weekend, I would urge calm and restraint and for individuals not to get involved in violence of any kind.

“Already, a considerable number of people have been charged with offences, which will likely lead to prison sentences.

“Very often, faceless people on social media encourage people on to the streets but leave others to take part and carry the consequences. It is clear that everyone loses out of violence.

“There is no justification for it and, if anything, it will make attracting investment and securing solutions to other local issues for every part of our community, much more difficult.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell urged the public to be “careful with language” to avoid inflaming tensions.

“Over recent days there has been a united message from across much of the political spectrum that the violence and disorder we have witnessed is wrong, and it must stop now,” he said.

“The intimidation of foreign nationals, on whom our economy and health service depend, is cruel and utterly wrong. The people living here are not to blame for bad Government policy. It is Government policy that needs to be challenged and changed rather than attacking people and property.

“Everyone in a leadership role within our community has a duty to play their part in de-escalating this situation. This is a time to be careful in the language we use, reducing tensions not stoking them up further.”