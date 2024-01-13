Thousands join pro-Palestinian march in central Dublin

Thousands of people have marched through Dublin city centre in a protest against Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The Pro-Palestinian march began at around 1.30pm from the Garden of Remembrance and proceeded along the city’s main thoroughfare O’Connell Street before arriving outside the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and held placards critical of the Irish, US and Israeli governments.

Demonstrators accused Israel of committing genocide as they chanted “free, free Palestine” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

Participants variously called for a ceasefire in Gaza, the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to Ireland, and for the Irish government to support South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging that Israel is committing genocide.

It is almost 100 days since Hamas gunmen launched an assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing 1,200 and taking about 240 hostages, to which Israeli military responded with air strikes and a ground offensive on Palestinian territory.

Ireland’s main opposition parties, including Sinn Fein, Labour and the Social Democrats, have called on the Government to endorse South Africa’s action.

However, the Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said the Government does not intend to join the case.

The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which organised the rally, said the demonstration was part of international day of action calling for an end to Israel’s operations in Gaza.

The march is endorsed by dozens of Irish civil society organisations including trade unions, political parties and community groups.

Spokeswoman Betty Purcell told the PA news agency: “It’s a huge demonstration, it is the biggest one we’ve had so far. We’ve been marching every Saturday.

“We need a ceasefire now but most of all we want to call out the Irish Government for its disgraceful refusal to support the South African case at the ICJ.

“They don’t speak for the Irish people, not by any means.”

Protesters of all ages, some wearing keffiyehs or waving South African flags, took part in the march through drizzly conditions in Dublin.

Among them, Fiona Sullivan and Geraldine Lee travelled from Belfast in Northern Ireland to participate.

Ms Sullivan said: “It’s an absolute disgrace what’s going, the world needs to show that we’re not going to accept it

“This is the little that we can do to show the people of Gaza and Palestine that the Irish people are 100% behind them whether our government is behind them or not – we are.”

Ms Lee added: “They’re not in line with the public at all. The public have completely different ideas.

“The Government must not watch anything or see the children dying in Palestine. They don’t understand what’s going on – I can’t sleep thinking about it.”