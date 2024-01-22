Thousands of outages across island of Ireland after damage by Storm Isha

The most severe of the wind warnings have lapsed after Storm Isha brought strong winds that disrupted airlines and hit power supplies.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said 40,000 customers are now without power, with 53,000 hit by outages at the height of the storm.

The ESB said that as of 6.30am, 230,000 homes and businesses across the Republic of Ireland are without power, with the worst impacted areas in the north west.

Authorities across the island have reported fallen trees on roads and urged people not to try to move trees as there may be electricity lines tangled in them.

Dublin Airport said winds had eased and the first wave of flights on Monday continued “without restrictions”, but because of delays caused by Storm Isha, 29 flights in and out of Dublin had been cancelled on Monday.

Two people have died in separate road incidents that took place as weather warnings were in place: a man aged in his 40s died in Claremorris in Co Mayo at around 6.15pm on Sunday, when a Status Red alert was in place.

A woman aged in her 20s, who was a passenger in a van, died after it hit a tree in Carnalogue, Co Louth at 1.50am on Monday.

The Road Safety Authority advised all road users to be aware of the dangers once the storm has passed as there may be hazardous conditions such as flooded roads and downed pylons, lines, trees and other debris on roads.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Leitrim and Sligo until 7pm, and further Status Yellow wind warnings are in place for the entire island on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Very strong winds are expected in these areas, which can lead to large coastal waves, difficult travelling conditions and objects becoming loose and displaced.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind warning is in place for all counties until noon on Monday.

The Met Office said strong winds from Storm Isha are likely to bring “some disruption” to travel and utilities.