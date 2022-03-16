Thousands of Ukraine refugees expected to arrive in UK next week – minister

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees could arrive in the UK next week but checks on accommodation may not be carried out in time, a minister has warned.

Refugee minister Lord Richard Harrington told MPs he expects “thousands of people” to arrive next week under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, but said it “may not be possible” for all accommodation being offered to be checked first.

Asked about the council checks, Lord Harrington told the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday: “I mean, I’m talking next week … I’m expecting thousands of people to come but it will be their responsibility and, particularly where there’s a possibility of vulnerability with children, this sort of thing, that would take priority.

“But if we started saying we’re going to pre-view it, it’s just not possible.”

I'm assured the electronic checks that can be done really quickly take place … and then the local authorities will be responsible for the full DBS checks and they will inspect properties and inspect the situations

Asked if he could give assurances that Ukrainian refugees will not be housed in hotels, he replied: “I honestly can’t give you that undertaking. I’d like to but it’s not our intention. But if all else fails, it’s our duty to make sure they’ve got a roof over their head and they’re fed properly.”

So far, more than 120,000 British families have registered their interest in opening their doors to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

Those who have expressed interest and found someone to sponsor will be able to apply from Friday, MPs heard.

Councils will get £10,500 per refugee for the first year to help with education, English language support, safeguarding and social care services.

In response to questions over how hosts would be vetted, Lord Harrington said: “The reality is we’re having to do this very quickly.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

“I’m assured the electronic checks that can be done really quickly take place … and then the local authorities will be responsible for the full DBS checks and they will inspect properties and inspect the situations.”

Asked if councils will be told before refugees move into their area, Lord Harrington said: “I’m hoping that it will be simultaneous … I can’t quite promise it because we’ve not seen things on this volume in our history.”

Responding to concerns about whether councils already under “enormous pressure” will be able to provide the services needed if there is a “concentration of refugees” in some areas, Lord Harrington accepted it was a “very valid point”.

But he said: “For the moment, we just have to get these people in”.

He added: “We’re going to have to find school places and we’re going to have to find extra social workers.”

Some 5,500 visas have now been granted under the Ukraine Family Scheme and 20,000 applications had been submitted as of 4pm on Tuesday.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Conservative MP Adam Holloway accused the Government of making it “extraordinarily difficult” for Ukrainian women and children to reach the UK, calling the situation “utterly farcical”.

He said: “I don’t know how many people crossed the Channel yesterday but I wonder what criminal record checks or checks for war crimes were carried out on them. I mean, are we having a kind of a bit of a double standard?

“We’re completely failing to stop what are essentially economic migrants, mostly fit young men, and yet we’re making it incredibly difficult for women and children to come here with enormous reputational damage to a government is doing really well overall.”

Mr Foster said people arriving from France are detained and have their biometrics taken, with some exceptions for unaccompanied children and families, and “are subject to the very checks you’ve just talked about”.