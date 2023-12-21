21 December 2023

Thousands of users experiencing outages on X social media app and website

By The Newsroom
Thousands of users are experiencing issues with social media platform X, formerly Twitter, according to the website Downdetector.

The site, which tracks online outages, shows thousands of people have taken to the site to report issues with the platform’s app and website.

Almost 4,000 outage reports had been made to Downdetector as of 6am.

Some users attempting to log into their X accounts are finding their timelines are empty, with the home page displaying only the message: “Welcome to X!”

Users appear to still be able to post tweets, as the hashtag #TwitterDown started trending within minutes of reports of the outages emerging.

Billionaire Elon Musk took over the platform in a 44 billion dollar (£33.6 billion) deal last autumn.

