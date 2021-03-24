Threat to UK vaccine supplies as EU looks to control exports to countries ‘faring better’ in pandemic

Coronavirus vaccines produced in the European Union could be restricted from export to the UK under a tougher regime to stem supplies to nations faring better in the pandemic.

Admitting it is a Covid-19 “hotspot”, the European Commission said on Wednesday it may not approve exports to nations with more advanced vaccine rollouts or where there is a better “epidemiological situation”.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The EU announced the move as it is embroiled in a row with AstraZeneca over supplies, but did not rule out Pfizer jabs being restricted to the UK if sufficient vaccines are not shipped to the bloc.